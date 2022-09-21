Kolkata: Arpita Mukherjee, the close aide of the former West Bengal Education Minister, has claimed that the Rs 50 crores worth of cash and gold jewelry worth 5 crores that the ED had recovered from her bungalows belongs to Partha Chatterjee. The revelation has come after the ED submitted a charge sheet in the court regarding the SSC recruitment scam, under which the ED had raided both Chatterjee and Mukherjee's properties two months ago. This was the first charge sheet filed in the case, submitted to the court on Monday.

Arpita also said that she hid the truth so far because she was concerned about her mother's safety. Sources also say that Mukherjee had already informed this in a written statement, which the ED highlighted in their charge sheet.

Following the high-profile arrest, the investigating officers were trying to find out the exact source of the huge amount of money recovered. The detectives interrogated Partha Chatterjee and Arpita Mukherjee, but Partha did not divulge anything. However, Arpita Mukherjee gave a written statement to the ED while she was in the Alipore Women's Correctional Facility.

Besides, the ED also claimed that Partha Chatterjee himself used to pay all the premiums for the 31 insurance policies in the joint name of Partha and Arpita. Incidentally, another central agency CBI recently took Partha Chatterjee into custody in the teacher recruitment corruption case.