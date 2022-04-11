Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in a slum in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram area on Monday afternoon. The blaze killed at least 50 cown as the flames engulfed the nearby cowshed. According to reports, an Indian Oil warehouse is situated near the fire site even as locals claimed to hear some LPG cylinder explosions.

Fire tenders have reached the spot, and are trying to control the blaze. A veterinary doctor has also been deployed at the spot. While no human casualties have been reported, the exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. A man who introduced himself as Suraj Pandit, president of Shri Krishna Gaushala Trust said that he was running this not profit cow shelter with more than 100 cows residing there.

