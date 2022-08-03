Yadadri Bhuvanagiri (Telangana): Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party leader Natcharaju Venkata Subhash on August 02 claimed that around 15 to 18 MLAs of Telangana Rashtra Samithi will be joining the party. “Around 15 to 18 MLAs of TRS will join BJP. Five Congress MLAs have also given their consent to join BJP. People of Telangana are confident that BJP will fulfil their aspirations and hence they have decided to vote for us,” he said.