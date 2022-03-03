United Nations: In a major setback to the ongoing evacuation of Indian nationals from war-torn Ukraine, around 100 Indian students were allegedly thrashed by security forces on the Ukraine-Poland border and deported back to Ukraine.

The claim was made by Valentin Rybakov, Belarus's ambassador to the United Nations while giving a statement to the United Nations General Assembly on Wednesday.

As per Rybakov, on February 26, Polish border guards beat up a group of about 100 Indian students and deported them back to Ukraine, who were then kept in a refugee camp in Romania.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla said on Tuesday that around 8,000 Indians, mainly students, are stranded in Ukraine. India is evacuating its citizens from Ukraine's western neighbours such as Romania, Hungary and Poland through special flights, as Ukrainian airspace has been closed since February 24.

Ukraine's ambassador to the United Nations, Sergei Kislitsia, expressed deep sorrow over the killing of Indian medical student from Karnataka in the Russian shelling on Kharkiv on Tuesday.

"Ukraine is deeply sorry that an Indian student has been a victim of Russian army shelling in Kharkiv. We express our deepest condolences to India and the relatives of the victim," Kislitsia said.



