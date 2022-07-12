New Delhi: The war of words ensued when an RTI reply revealed that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP government splurged on purchasing new vehicles and a sum of more than Rs 1.43 crore was spent from 2014 till date. The startling revelations came to the fore when an RTI activist Vivek Punia filed an application seeking a reply over the matter.

A Delhi government officer, Bhaskar Priyadarshi, furnished the information on the RTI filed by Vivek Punia. Till date the Delhi government had changed the vehicles for the fourth time. The petition had been filed on May 30. On learning about the RTI information related to the Delhi government in the public domain, leaders from the Congress and BJP intensified their attacks on the Kejriwal-led APP government in Delhi.

Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV was the first to hit out at the Kejriwal-led AAP government in Delhi. BJP's Delhi unit spokesman Harish Khurana while releasing a video stated "When the AAP government came to power in Delhi, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal spoke about austerity measures. The Delhi CM had then said that he would not avail of residence and vehicle facilities. Now, taxpayers' hard-earned money was drained out in purchasing new vehicles."