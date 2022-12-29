Poonch/Jammu: Army troops opened fire on Thursday after observing suspicious movement near the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said.

The shots were heard at around 7.15 pm in the Khari Karmara area. There was no report of any loss of life or injury, they said. Army troops also fired illuminating bombs to take a close look at the area to ensure that there is no movement of terrorists from across the border amid inclement weather.