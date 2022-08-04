Tezpur (Assam): Lt Gen RP Kalita, GOC in C of Indian Army’s Kolkata-based Eastern Command on Tuesday arrived at Tezpur on a four-day visit to the Gajraj Corps. It may be noted that the Army’s Eastern Command is responsible to safeguard the country’s long frontiers in the North-East region across some of the most difficult and inhospitable high-altitude and jungle terrains found anywhere on earth.

The Army commander is on a tour to the forward areas. The continued push for operational preparedness along the northern borders has received a shot in the arm with high-priority fast-paced infrastructure development in the border areas, infusion of the latest technology in the army, and a vigorous discourse on doctrine and strategy.

Towards this, a seminar is being organised at Tezpur on August 4 and 5 to keep abreast with the evolving threat on the Northern borders. The Army commander will also take part in the seminar cum panel discussion. The seminar is aimed at further refining the understanding of the diverse contours of the evolution of the Sino-India boundary dispute over the decades, Chinese strategic thought process and military transformation, implications and the way ahead for India.

The seminar will include talks and panel discussions by eminent subject matter experts, including senior level diplomats, academicians and senior military dignitaries such as Ambassador Ashok Kantha, Professor Srikanth Kondapalli, Jayadev Ranade, Dr Amrita Jash, Claude Arpi, Lt Gen Ranbir Singh (Retd), former army commander Northern Command, Lt Gen Raj Shukla (Retd) former army commander Army Training Command & Lt Gen SL Narasimhan (Retd) Member, National Security Advisory Board, apart from other serving military officials. The seminar will be attended by over 200 officers of the Indian Armed Forces to include senior military leadership and ground commanders.