Jalandhar (Punjab): In a letter written to the Chief Secretary of Punjab Government on September 8, the Indian army has hinted that it may cancel the Agneepath recruitment rally in Punjab's Jalandhar due to non-cooperation of the local administration functioning under the Punjab state government.

Jalandhar Zonal Recruiting Officer, Major General Sharad Bikram Singh further suggested in the letter that the recruitment rallies could either be postponed or shifted to neighboring states. 'To organize a recruitment rally, the army needs the help of the local police, health, and medical department, and different wings of local administration so as to control the crowd that will come to attend the rallies,' the letter said, further reiterating that it is impossible to conduct these rallies without cooperation.

The letter was addressed to Punjab Chief Secretary VK Janjua and Kumar Rahul, the Principal Secretary for Employment Generation, Skill Development, and Training. Response to the letter is awaited.