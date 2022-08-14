Jammu: Ahead of Independence Day, security has been beefed up, and patrolling has been intensified in the areas close to the Line of Control in Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

The security has been further tightened after the August 11 encounter in Rajouri in which four soldiers and two militants were killed in a Fidayeen attack. Army officials said that in view of the infiltration attempt by Pakistan, special checkpoints have been put up by the army at various places along the Line of Control. Day and night patrolling have been increased in view of Independence Day and to ensure terrorists do not sneak into the Indian territory from across the Line of Control.

Meanwhile, security has also been beefed up and frisking of vehicles has increased in Jammu as well to ensure an incident-free celebration, police said. The Independence Day celebration will be held at M A Stadium here on Monday. Police said in-charges of Border Police Posts are directed to keep a vigil on infiltration routes used by anti-national elements in the past. Members of Village Defence Committees and defence personnel will coordinate with each other to ensure security, they added.

Amid heightened vigilance, Jammu witnessed scores of rallies by government and non-government organisations, including political parties, army, police and schools in the last two days, they said.