Yamkeshwar (Uttarakhand): An Army soldier was electrocuted during a programme in a Cantonment in Punjab on Saturday. Akash Bhandari (24), a resident of Sildi village of the Yamkeshwar assembly of Pauri district in Uttarakhand, was electrocuted in Ferozepur Army Cantonment. Akash was recruited in the Garhwal Rifles in 2017 and was currently posted in Ferozepur. He is survived by his father, mother, and elder brother.

The deceased soldier's father Ajay Pal Singh Bhandari works as a Class IV employee in Delhi's Parliament House. His mother is suffering from cancer and is undergoing treatment at AIIMS Delhi.