New Delhi: The Army Design Bureau of the Indian Army has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Drone Federation of India to collaboratively work towards promoting research, development, testing, and manufacturing of drones, counter-drone, and associated technologies that can assist the Indian Army in its operations.

"The MoU signifies the unwavering commitment of the Indian Army in supporting our industry and the complete ecosystem to develop indigenous equipment and weapon systems in line with Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing," an official spokesperson of the Army said in a statement.

The Army Design Bureau is the nodal agency of the Indian Army to be the facilitator for the R&D efforts with the Industry, Academia, DRDO and DPSUs. DFI and Indian Army also launched the 'Him Drone-a-thon' programme on Monday, with the latter saying the initiative is in line with "Atmanirbharta in defence manufacturing..."

"It is aimed to catalyse and provide focused opportunities to the Indian drone ecosystem to develop path-breaking drone capabilities for meeting requirements of frontline troops. The Indian Army’s support to the indigenous drone ecosystem is based on the principle that 'good available indigenously' is better than the 'best available globally'.

However, gradual enhancement in technology demanded by defence forces is likely to incentivise manufacture of better and more capable drone products," the army spokesperson said.

As a start point, the two are aiming to develop load-carrying drones in high-altitude areas, autonomous surveillance (search and rescue drones), and micro/nano drones for fighting in built-up areas. The MoU will promote efforts to handhold the industry and academia in order to assist them to develop niche technology and products for procurement by the Indian Army.

As per the MoU, both parties have agreed to collaboratively work on creating a roadmap for drone, counter-drone and allied technologies in the Indian Army. They have also agreed to promote research, development, testing, and indigenous manufacturing of drones and associated technologies by provision of testing sites to enable the designing, prototyping, testing and manufacturing of drones and associated components.

Both the parties will develop goal-based technology research programs in groups with members from industry, academia and the armed forces and enable outreach for Field Trials in collaboration with industry and user groups of the Armed Forces. The two have also agreed to facilitate visits of Army Representatives to factory premises of industry members to understand industry capabilities and development progress along with the visit of Industry Representatives and other experts to army bases and other operational posts for bringing awareness about field scenarios within Indian industry.