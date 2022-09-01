Siliguri (West Bengal): The Indian Army rescued 70 tourists trapped in heavy landslides in the northeastern state of Sikkim. A group of tourists were stuck due to a landslide when they visited Yumthang in north Sikkim. The tourists are believed to be primarily from Bangladesh and the southern part of India. Among the 70, eight women, and two infants. Armymen rescued the tourists and brought them back to Lachung in Sikkim late on Wednesday night.

After the rescue operation, the tourists expressed their gratitude to the army personnel. "I know as many as 70 tourists from Bangladesh and south India were stranded. But everyone was rescued by the army," secretary of the Himalayan Hospitality Travel Development Network Samrat Sanyal told ETV Bharat. According to sources, the group of tourists left for Yumthang this morning from Lachung.

The group of tourists were stranded due to heavy rains and landslides. The situation was such that they were forced to contact the tourist traders of Lachung. From there the news reached the army and the Lachung Police Station. Soon the rescue operation began. Incidentally, several places in Sikkim have become inaccessible due to continuous rains for several days. In other places, the work of removing the landslides started, but it was impossible to send government help to remove them in remote places like Pum.