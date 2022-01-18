Srinagar: Amidst fresh snowfall and two avalanches, the Indian Army and GREF rescued 30 civilians stuck on Chowkibal-Tangdhar road (NH-701) on the night of 17/18 January. As soon as the information of civilians getting stuck closer to Khooni Nala and SM Hill on NH 701 reached the troops at NC Pass, two rescue teams comprising avalanche rescue teams from the Indian Army and a team of GREF were mobilised for rescuing the civilians who were stuck in their vehicles.

Despite adverse weather conditions compounded by twin avalanches, 14 civilians were rescued and brought to Neelam and 16 civilians to NC Pass, which is also commonly known as Sadhna Pass. All the rescued civilians were provided food, medical care and shelter for the night.

Twelve vehicles were later retrieved during the day on 18 January post avalanche and snow slides clearance from the road. GREF played a difficult but stellar role in snow clearance amidst dangerous conditions. The entire effort took about five to six hours.

It may be highlighted that last year also civilians were rescued by the troops near Khooni Nala, closer to NC Pass, as the area is prone to avalanches and snow slides. The Indian Army stands by its tradition of helping out the citizens during their hour of need.

