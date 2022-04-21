Srinagar: Indian Army Thursday rescued 16 people stranded in heavy snowfall at Sinthan Pass of the Kishtwar district in Jammu and Kashmir. A defence spokesman at Jammu said, at around 3 pm, they received information from the Civil Administration that about 16 civilians were stranded on NH 244 somewhere near Sinthan Pass amidst heavy snowfall.

“A rescue team of Indian Army personnel from Sinthan Maidan moved to rescue the civilians. The team walked for around 15 km despite continuous snowfall and zero visibility conditions and reached the civilians near Sinthan pass at around 6:15 pm. They were brought down to Sinthan Maidan where they were provided with medicine, food, and shelter. The prompt action of troops of the Indian Army in the rescue operation saved the precious lives,” he said.

