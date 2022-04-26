Srinagar: Days after photos of the Iftar party organized by the Indian Army in the Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir were removed from the internet following right-wing trolls, the army Monday again released photos of the Iftaar party with senior officers offering namaaz in Srinagar.

On April 21, the PRO Defence Jammu posted pictures of the Iftar party on its verified Twitter handle (@prodefencejammu). The photographs showing Muslim men and children breaking fast in Doda district along with the General Officer Commanding of the Delta Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles were shared with the tweet: "Keeping alive the traditions of #secularism, an Iftaar party was organized by the #IndianArmy in Arnora in Doda district."

The PRO's tweet prompted Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, who is known for his vitriolic remarks, to tweet, “Ab ye bimari Bharatiya sena mein bhi ghus gayi hai? Dukhad… (Now this disease has spread even in the Indian Army? Sad...)". Similar sentiments were echoed by several other right-wing Twitter accounts. Facing backlash, the Army deleted the tweet without giving any explanation.

However, the move was criticized on social media. Several retired military generals criticized the army for bowing down to trolls and deleting the tweet. Retired Army Major General Yash Moore tweeted, "Indian Army has been at the forefront of interfaith harmony. We as officers take pride in the fact that we have NO religion, we just adopt the religion of the troops we command."

On April 25, the army released pictures showing General Officer Commanding, Lt. Gen. DP Pandey of Chinar Corps and other senior officers offering namaaz. The Army statement said that a meeting was held with the locals belonging to different parts of the valley at Old Airfield, Srinagar under the auspices of Headquarters Victor Force which was chaired by GOC, Chinar Corps, Lt. Gen. DP Pandey.

"Prayers were offered after the evening iftar party. they expressed satisfaction with the army's efforts to reach out to everyone present at the meeting and welcomed the continuation of such measures in the future," an army spokesman said.