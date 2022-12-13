Army recovers IED in J&K's Sopore, disposal squad reaches spot
Published on: 9 hours ago
Srinagar (Jammu & Kashmir): The Army has recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore area on Tuesday. Police said that the troops of 52 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) found a suspected IED wrapped in a polythene bag in the Manz Seer village of Sopore. "Bomb disposal squad, RR troops, local police and the CRPF have reached the spot to defuse the suspected IED", police said.
