Srinagar: An Army personnel was killed in a counter-terrorist operation in Chillipora in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday. Sepoy Karnveer Singh (25) of 44 Rashtriya Rifles was killed during a search operation being conducted by the Indian Army along with the state Police in Dragar area.

"A call for surrender and to lay down arms was made to the terrorists, however, the trapped terrorists rejected the surrender offered by the Security Forces. The indiscriminate firing by the terrorists was retaliated to, leading to elimination of two terrorists. An AK rifle, one UBGL and other warlike stores have been recovered from the encounter site," PRO (Defence) Srinagar said in a statement.

"In the firefight with the terrorists, one soldier was grievously injured and two others received minor injuries. All three soldiers were air evacuated to the nearest Military Hospital, where Sep Karnveer Singh succumbed to his injuries. The other two injured soldiers are stable and out of any danger," the statement said.

Sepoy Karnveer Singh belonged to Daldal village in Satna of Madhya Pradesh and is survived by his mother.

A solemn wreath-laying ceremony will be held at Chinar Corps on 21 October 2021, wherein Lt Gen DP Pandey will lay wreath on behalf of all ranks of the Chinar Corp. The mortal remains of Sep Karnveer Singh will thereafter be taken for last rites to his native place, where he would be laid to rest with full military honours, said the Defence PRO.