New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday paid tribute to two soldiers who lost their lives during the terrorist attack in Shopian in South Kashmir on Saturday.

The Northern Commander of Indian Army tweeted, "#LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC & all ranks #salute the Bravehearts Sepoy Santosh Yadav and Sepoy Chavan Romit who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty on 19 Feb 2022 in #Shopian of South Kashmir & offer deepest condolences to the family. @adgpi @ChinarcorpsIA."

A Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorist was killed during a counter-terror operation at Chermarg in the Zainapora area of Shopian in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. Two Army jawans were also killed in the operation. Based on a specific input generated by police regarding the presence of terrorists in village Chermarg Zainapora area of Shopian, a joint cordon and search operation was launched by Police, 1st Rashtriya Rifles and 178 Battalion of CRPF in the area.

During the operation, the area surrounding a cluster of houses were cordoned off and the process of evacuating civilians was initiated. During the process, as the search party started searching a house belonging to Gowhar Ahmad Bhat, the house owner intentionally misled the search party and denied sheltering the terrorist in his house, according to police.

(ANI)