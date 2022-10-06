Srinagar (J&K): An Army man was killed in an accidental fire in the Watergam area of North Kashmir's Baramulla district on Thursday. Official sources said that Ct. Chander Mohan while moving in his camp vehicle from Chatoosa to Watergam was injured in accidental fire from his own rifle.

Officials said that in the incident he received critical injuries and succumbed before reaching the hospital. They said that his dead body is lying in Watergam camp and an investigation in this regard has been taken up.