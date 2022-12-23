Gangtok: At least 16 Army personnel including 3 Junior Commissioned Officers (JCOs) have lost their lives, and four were injured in a road accident involving an Army truck at Zema in North Sikkim on Friday. The accident happened when their vehicle skidded off while negotiating a sharp turn, the Army said.

"The ill-fated vehicle was part of a three-vehicle convoy that had moved from Chatten in the morning towards Thangu. Enroute at Zema, the vehicle skidded down a steep slope while negotiating a sharp turn. A rescue mission was immediately launched, and four injured soldiers have been air evacuated," the statement detailed.

"Unfortunately, three Junior Commissioned Officers and 13 soldiers succumbed to the injuries sustained in the accident. Indian Army stands firm with the bereaved families, at this hour of loss," the Indian Army said.

According to a senior police officer the Army vehicle was heading towards the border posts with 20 occupants. The bodies are being taken to State-run STNM Hospital in Gangtok for post-mortem and later will be handed over to the Army. The regiment of the victims is yet to be ascertained, he added.

"Deeply pained by the loss of lives of the Indian Army personnel due to a road accident in North Sikkim. The nation is deeply grateful for their service and commitment. My condolences to the bereaved families. Praying for the speedy recovery of those who are injured," tweeted Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief at the death of 16 army personnel in a road accident in Sikkim. The PMO tweeted, "Pained by the loss of lives of our brave army personnel due to a road mishap in Sikkim. Condolences to the bereaved families. May the injured recover soon."