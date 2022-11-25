Lucknow: Sandeep Singh, an army jawan, died by suicide by hanging himself on Wednesday in his barrack in the Cantt police station area here. Army officers, on learning about the incident, immediately informed the police. The Cantt police took the body in possession and sent it for post mortem.

According to the police, jawan Sandeep Singh (25), a resident of Hoshiarpur Bhanowal in Punjab, was working in the Central Command Intelligence Unit. Though initially posted in Ayodhya, he was attached in Lucknow for some time now.

On Tuesday night, Singh left for the Central Command Intelligence Battalion officers' mess barrack located on Victoria Line. When he did not wake up on time in the morning, his unit mates gave him a call. They grew suspicious when there was no response from him despite repeated calls. His mates broke open the door only to find Singh's body hanging from the noose.

The reason behind the suicide is not yet clear. Police are questioning the family to ascertain the cause of the suicide.