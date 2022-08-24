Jammu: In last 48 hours, two major infiltration bids have been eliminated by alert troops deployed along the Line of Control in Naushera Sector, District Rajouri (J&K), said a statement from the Indian Army. On 21 August 2022, in the morning hours, alert soldiers deployed in Jhangar sector of Naushera spotted movement of two to three terrorists on own side of Line of Control. One terrorist came close to the Indian post and tried cutting the fence, when he was challenged by alert sentries, it said.

The terrorist tried to flee, however, was brought down by effective fire, incapacitating him. Two terrorists who were hiding behind, fled the area by taking cover of dense jungle and broken ground. The injured Pakistani terrorist was captured alive and provided with immediate medical aid and lifesaving surgery was carried out.

The captured terrorist has revealed his identity as Tabarak Hussain, resident of Sabzkot village, district Kotli of Pakistan occupied Kashmir. On further interrogation, the terrorist confessed about their plan to attack the Indian Army Post. Tabarak Hussain stated that, he was sent by a Colonel of Pakistan Intelligence Agency named Col Yunus Chaudhry who had paid him 30,000 Pakistani Rupees.

Tabarak also revealed that he along with other terrorists had carried two/ three close recces of Indian forward posts with an aim to target them at an opportune time. The go ahead to target the Indian post was given by Col Yunus Chaudhry on 21 Aug 2022. Incidentally, the individual was earlier captured by Indian Army from the same sector in 2016 along with his brother Haroon Ali, and was repatriated on humanitarian grounds in November 2017.

In the second operation, on the night of 22/ 23 August 2022, a group of two to three terrorists tried to infiltrate in Lam sector of Naushera(J&K). Our alert troops were able to observe the terrorists as they crossed the Line of Control and continuously monitored this movement. As they moved ahead into our mine fields a series of mines got activated and two terrorists got eliminated on the spot.

The other terrorists is possibly injured and is hiding in the area or has gone back taking advantage of the inclement weather and dense foliage. In the morning of 23 Aug 2022 a quadcopter was flown over the area and bodies of the two dead terrorists were observed. A deliberate operation was launched through the heavily mined area and the bodies of the two terrorists have were recovered along with one AK-56, three Magazines and a large quantity of ammunition & war like stores.

As the area is heavily mined, the search operation is being carried out carefully and is still under progress. More recoveries in the area are expected. The two infiltration bids in a short span of 48 hours is a direct attempt by the adversary across our Western borders to disrupt the peace in Rajouri region. However, own troops deployed on the Line of Control remain alert to defeat any nefarious designs of the adversary.