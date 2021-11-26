Srinagar: The Indian Army has foiled an infiltration bid on the Line of Control (LoC) in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which one militant was killed. Defence ministry spokesman Lt Colonel Devender Anand in a statement to the media said, "On November 25 night, Pakistani terrorist attempted an infiltration bid along Line of Control in Bhimber Gali sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"However, the alert Indian Army troops successfully foiled the infiltration bid. "One Pakistani militant was eliminated while weapons and ammunition were recovered from the spot. Operation is still in progress."

