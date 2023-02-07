Elephant Moti is being lifted with the help of a crane in Uttarakhand.

Ramnagar: A domesticated elephant Moti in the Savalde area of Uttarakhand has been facing difficulty in moving around due to infections in its feet. The infections have crippled the pachyderm. On Monday, a team drawn from Military Engineering Service (MES), Roorkee, was deputed for the construction of steel scaffolding. Efforts are being made to help the elephant to stand on its feet. Belts and wooden logs were also used to lift the elephant. A crane was also pressed into service to lift the ailing elephant. A strap was tied to the mid portion of the sick elephant's body for the lifting purpose.

Altogether 35 soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Prateek Gupta rushed to the Ramnagar area for the construction of steel scaffolding. The steel frame was constructed on a war-footing basis. It may be recalled that two elephants were brought to the Ramnagar area from Bihar a few years ago. The mahout of the elephant handed over money for the upkeep of these two elephants. Nursing grudge, the family members of the mahout eliminated him. Both elephants became orphans after the death of their owner.

Infections compounded the misery further. Now, elephant Moti is unable to stand on its feet. Caretaker of these elephants Imran Khan said, "Our wildlife expert Sameer Sinha has been holding talks with their Uttar Pradesh counterpart. Efforts are to start treatment of the sick elephant Moti at a wildlife sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh. But, before that, it is necessary to make the elephant stand on its feet. Otherwise, the infection will spread to other parts of the body. A contingent of Army soldiers led by Lieutenant Colonel Prateek Gupta has been making efforts in that direction."