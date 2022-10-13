Jammu: The Indian Army’s assault dog named 'Zoom', which was injured during an encounter in the Anantnag district died while undergoing treatment at Military Veterinary Hospital in Srinagar. An official said that the dog that was under treatment at a veterinary hospital died around 12 pm on Thursday. He said that apparently it was improving and responding well to the treatment, however, it suddenly started gasping and soon collapsed.

Also read: 2 Indian Army personnel killed, 1 injured in T-90 barrel burst near Jhansi

Earlier, 'Zoom' was operated upon as it had gunshot wounds on the face and rear right leg. 'Zoom', the official said, was tasked with clearing the house where militants were hiding during an encounter in the Kokernag area of Anantnag district on October 10.

“The dog went inside the house and attacked the militants. During the operation it was shot twice, resulting in critical injuries.” Zoom, a Melanois or Belgian Shepherd was born in September 2020 and joined the Army’s 28 Army Dog Unit (ADU), having a service of eight months.