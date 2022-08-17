New Delhi: The Indian Army's canine soldier 'Axel' exhibited resolute courage and was a critical force multiplier before being shot dead by a terrorist in an anti-terror operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Baramulla last month. Axel's bravery and contribution in the anti-terror operation has been mentioned by the Army in a citation.

The Army said the exemplary "performance, fearless conduct and life-sacrificing acts" of Number 74B7 Army dog Axel in an active anti-terrorist operation are acknowledged under the orders of President Droupadi Murmu and mention of his name in a dispatch by Chief of the Army Staff Gen Manoj Pande.

Two-year-old Axel's name figured in the list of the 'Mention-in-Despatches' that the government came out along with the gallantry awards ahead of Independence Day on Monday. The dog made the supreme sacrifice during the July 30 anti-terror operation but not before pinpointing the location of a holed-up terrorist and thereby protecting a mosque in the vicinity.

"The Army dog exhibited exemplary training standards and resolute courage by rushing towards target building entrance exposing itself to terrorist's fire," the citation said. It said "meticulously" followed verbal commands and provided "live-relay" of the topography of the target building and immediate surroundings.

"On seeing the dreaded terrorist holding a 7.62 mm AK-47 assault rifle, in a display of absolute strength and aggression, the canine warrior jumped and attacked him." the citation said. "The terrorist shot the valiant soldier on the left shoulder from point blank range. Despite being wounded, the dog again tried to attack but fell down and got killed in action due to excessive blood loss," it said.

"This valiant act revealed information about terrorist's weapon, disclosed and pinpointed his location ensuring effective fire by own troops and neutralisation of a dreaded terrorist without any collateral damage," the citation added. (PTI)