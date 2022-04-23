Srinagar (J&K): After being questioned by right-wing trolls, the Indian Army deleted from its official Twitter handle the pictures of an Iftar party it had organised in J&K to convey a message of secularism.

On April 21, the PRO Defence Jammu posted pictures of the Iftar party on its verified Twitter handle (@prodefencejammu). The photographs showing Muslim men and children breaking fast in Doda district along with the General Officer Commanding of the Delta Force of the Army’s Rashtriya Rifles were shared with the tweet: "Keeping alive the traditions of #secularism, an Iftaar party was organized by the #IndianArmy in Arnora in Doda district."

The PRO's tweet prompted Sudarshan News editor-in-chief Suresh Chavhanke, who is known for his vitriolic remarks, to tweet, “Ab ye bimari Bharatiya sena mein bhi ghus gayi hai? Dukhad… (Now this disease has spread even in the Indian Army? Sad...)". Similar sentiments were echoed by several other right-wing Twitter accounts. Facing backlash, the Army deleted the tweet without giving any explanation.

Chavhanke's views on Islam and Muslims are no secret. He had shot a promo for the controversial show "UPSC Jihad". The show was later stopped after being banned by Supreme Court. When ETV Bharat contacted the Army regarding the whole matter, they declined to comment.

Also read: Amid Ramzan fasting, Muslim traders busy in making Rama Navami flags in Bihar's Gaya