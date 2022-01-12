Srinagar (J&K): Army Commander of the Northern Command Lieutenant General Yogesh Kumar Joshi in a surprise visit, visited the Anantnag Railway Station on Wednesday following which he had an interaction with commuters and the railway staff.

"Lt Gen Joshi, accompanied by Chinar Corps Commander Lieutenant General DP Pandey paid a surprise visit to the Anantnag Railway Station today," Defence spokesperson based in Srinagar said in a statement. "The Army Commander's affection and love for the citizens of Jammu & Kashmir were well acknowledged. The Army Commander also interacted with commuters at the Railway Station before embarking on a train journey from Anantnag to Qazigund. Co-passengers were surprised to see the senior army officers traveling with them."

Also Read: Watch: Indian Army troops patrolling along the LoC under heavy snowfall

Last year, Lt Gen Joshi led a motorbike rally from Udhampur to Kargil to commemorate Kargil Vijay Diwas, through the Kashmir Valley in July.