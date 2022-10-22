Tezpur (Assam): An inquiry has been ordered on the Army chopper crash incident in which an Aviation Advance Light Helicopter (Weapon Systems Integrated) ALH WSI based at Likabali in Assam crashed at Migging, which lies to the south of Tuting in Arunachal Pradesh at 10:43 hours on Friday. Five personnel were on onboard when the mishap took place. Four mortal remains were retrieved late evening of Friday while efforts are underway to retrieve the fifth mortal remains.

It has been reported that the weather was congenial for flying operations. The pilots had more than 600 combined flying hours on ALH-WSI and over 1800 service flying hours. Prior to the crash, the Air Traffic Control (ATC) received a mayday call suggesting a technical or mechanical failure. This would be the focus of the court of inquiry that was constituted to investigate the causes of the accident. The names of the deceased person will be released after notification to their next of kin. The Indian Army offered its deepest condolences to the bereaved families.