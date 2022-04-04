Una: A Cheetah helicopter of the Indian Army flying above the Gagret sub-division grounded in the Nakroh village during an emergency landing on Monday morning at around 7:45 am. The landing was reportedly made because of a 'technical fault' in the chopper during a training sortie, though no injuries were reported. The villagers were initially startled to have a helicopter land in their village. However, the three army personnel including the pilot got the situation under control soon after landing safely in the village.

Army chopper makes emergency landing in Nakroh village

The local police officials rushed to the spot after getting notified about the landing. After having a brief conversation with the army personnel about what had happened, the local officials also assisted them in getting help to resolve the technical glitch. In another chopper, technical personnel from the army arrived at the spot and repaired the faulty chopper.

Speaking over the matter, ADC Dr. Amit Sharma said, "The army chopper landed here because of some technical fault. The pilots of the army and other personnel aboard fixed the technical fault. The Air Force has also reached out for help. The emergency landing was successful and nobody was harmed in the process. The army personnel, as well as the villagers, are completely safe and sound."

The villagers seemed fascinated with the unusual landing and gathered around the spot in hundreds.

Also read: Army foils infiltration bid along LoC in J-K's Rajouri, one terrorist killed