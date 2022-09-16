New Delhi: Army Chief Gen Manoj Pande visited the headquarters of the Western Command where he was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre, officials said on Friday. The Chief of the Army Staff also interacted with officers and troops during his visit. "General Manoj Pande #COAS visited HQ @westerncomd_IA & was briefed on operational preparedness of the theatre. #COAS interacted with officers & troops and exhorted them to remain steadfast & resolute. #IndianArmy #InStridewithTheFuture," the Army tweeted on Friday.

The Army's Western Command celebrated its platinum jubilee on Thursday. Raised on September 15, 1947, the Western Command, which is now headquartered at Chandimandir in Haryana, has covered itself in glory in its role as 'Guardians of the West' -- the 1965 and 1971 wars -- as well as humanitarian and disaster relief work. The Army chief's visit to the Western Command headquarters comes a few days after he had visited Ladakh.

Gen Pande had carried out a comprehensive review of the overall security situation in eastern Ladakh on September 10 as part of his two-day visit. He flew in an Apache attack helicopter of the Indian Air Force in the Ladakh sector on Sunday and was also briefed about its capabilities and roles. (PTI)