Srinagar (J&K): Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Saturday arrived in Srinagar on his two-day visit to Kashmir. "General Pande reached Srinagar this afternoon. He will review the security situation in the valley during his stay and will also be briefed about the operational preparedness of the Army here," a defence spokesperson told ETV Bharat.

General Pande took over as the 29th chief of the Indian Army on April 30, 2022. Earlier, General Pande was on a three-day visit to Ladakh Union Territory. During the Ladakh visit, General Pandey was briefed on the situation in the region along the LAC. He also visited the forward posts in Eastern Ladakh and interacted with the soldiers posted there.