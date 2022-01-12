New Delhi: Army chief Gen MM Naravane on Wednesday said there were repeated attempts of infiltration across the Line of Control since there was an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads on the western front.

"On the western front, there has been an increase in the concentration of terrorists in various launch pads and there have been repeated attempts of infiltration across the LC. This once again exposes the nefarious designs of our western neighbour," the Army Chief said.

On China, he said that the Indian Army engaged with PLA through dialogue and while the highest level of operational preparedness has been maintained, there have been positive developments along the northern and western borders.

His remarks come on the day the armies of India and China engaged in the 14th round of Senior Highest Military Commander Level (SHMCL) talks at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.

