New Delhi: Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Manoj Pande along with senior officers of the Army felicitated Indian Army sportspersons who took part in the just concluded XXII Commonwealth Games. Interacting with the sportspersons, the Army Chief praised them for their performance.

"Addressing the sportspersons, the Army Chief acknowledged their superlative performance and remarked that the Indian Army participants are the real role models for the Nation. The COAS said that their individual performances have made the Indian Army and the entire Nation proud," stated a release by the Army.

"The Army Chief felicitated the participants by awarding Commendation Cards and cash incentives. Medal winners will also get out-of-turn promotions as per policy in vogue," it added. Indian Army sportspersons put up an impressive performance by clinching four Gold, one Silver, and three Bronze Medals.

"The individual medal winners are Naib Subedar Jeremy Lalrinnunga (Gold) and Havildar Achinta Sheuli (Gold) in Weightlifting, Subedar Deepak Punia(Gold) and Recruit Havildar Deepak Nehra (Bronze) in wrestling, Subedar Amit Panghal, VSM (Gold) and Subedar Mohammad Hussamuddin (Bronze) in boxing and Naib Subedar Avinash Sable (Silver) and Subedar Sandeep Kumar (Bronze) in athletics," stated the release.