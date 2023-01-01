Srinagar: Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Sunday began the new year by paying a visit to troops posted along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On the occasion of #NewYear2023, General Manoj Pande #COAS visited troops deployed at various locations in High Altitude Area along the Line of Control in #Kupwara Sector," an Army spokesperson said in a tweet. He said the chief of armed staff interacted with the troops and extended New Year wishes to all ranks and their families. (PTI)