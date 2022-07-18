Jammu: An Army captain and a junior commissioned officer were killed in an accidental grenade blast along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, officials said on Monday. The Army personnel were on duty when the incident took place in the Mendhar sector of Poonch late on Sunday night, an Army PRO here said. The Army captain and the naib-subedar (JCO) were immediately taken to Udhampur for treatment on a helicopter, he said. During the treatment, they succumbed to their injuries.