Gaya: An army aircraft crashed today during the army training in Baghdaha village of Gaya district of Bihar. The plane took off during training near Army Cantt Airport located in Paharpur village on the Gaya main road. The pilot noticed technical glitches in the aircraft and thus decided to land it in the wheat field, in this sequence the plane crashed on the field.

Army aircraft crashes in Bihar

The villagers saw the crash and reached the spot. The two pilots aboard the plane were ejected safely by officials of the Officers Training Academy (OTA).

The army personnel reached the spot and took the pilots and the crashed aircraft with them. The officials are refusing to speak anything in this regard.

Meanwhile, local villager Devanand Chaudhary, an eyewitness, told, "We saw the army plane suddenly falling in the field around 6:30 am. After which we reached the spot and saw that there were 2 people on the plane, who are completely safe. Within no time army personnel came and pushed the plane and took it to the road."

