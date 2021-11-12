New Delhi: The Supreme Court indicated that it was going to initiate contempt proceedings against the Indian Army for failing to grant Permanent Commission (PC) to 11 women officers in line with its previous orders.

The Bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna mentioned the same, the Army submitted that it was ready to grant Permanent Commission to the 11 women officers before the court.

Appearing for the Army, Additional Solicitor General Sanjay Jain told the court that he would seek instructions on the same. The Bench then adjourned the matter for 2 pm.

The apex court recently directed the grant of Permanent Commission to 39 women officers in the Indian Army on or before November 1, 2021. This order was passed in contempt petitions raising grievance over the non-compliance of the court's earlier judgment in Lt. Col. Nitisha and Others v. Union of India and Others.

In that judgment, the court ordered the Central government to allow Permanent Commission to women officers, who were excluded from the same on the ground of unequal application of fitness standards.

In February 2020, the court had re-affirmed the Delhi High Court’s 2010 ruling to allow the grant of Permanent Commission to Women Short Service Commission Officers on par with their male counterparts.