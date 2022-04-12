Srinagar: The Jammu & Kashmir police on Tuesday said it recovered arms and ammunition from an abandoned car the driver of which fled at a checkpoint established by the security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday night. As per local reports, a team of Anantnag police was on night patrolling near Mehmodabad Dooru when a vehicle coming from opposite direction stopped on seeing the police party. This raised suspicion and police team fired a few rounds in air. However, driver of the vehicle fled from the spot taking advantage of the darkness,” reports said.

Upon checking the abandoned vehicle a red coloured bag containing arms and ammunition was found. The cache comprising one AK-56, short barrel, two AK magazines, 2 pistols, three pistol magazines, six hand grenade, 44 rounds of AK-47, 58 rounds of 9mm ammo and a sling was recovered. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered in police station at Dooru in Anantnag in this regard. Police launched a man-hunt to nab the accused.

