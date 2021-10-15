New Delhi: Armed Forces and scientists have emerged as the most trustworthy citizens in India, while politicians and advertising executives are the least, as work around sacrifice and service before self is revered by the Indians.

According to the Ipsos Global Trustworthiness Index 2021, Urban Indians trust the Armed forces (64 per cent) and scientists (64 64 per cent) the most followed by teachers (61 per cent) and doctors (58 per cent).

Interestingly, two years ago as well the survey brought the Armed Forces on the top with the only change now is that Corona period has uplifted the sentiments for scientists for their relentless work to find vaccines for the deadly virus.

When we look at the most trustworthy list of global citizens, doctors (64 per cent) emerged at the top on the Global Trustworthiness Index 2021, followed by scientists (61 per cent) and teachers (55 per cent), the survey said.

"The armed forces are trusted and revered by Indians as their whole aura and work is around sacrifice and service before self; defined by discipline and dedication in their contribution to the nation as they protect our frontiers. Likewise, scientists too have been corona warriors, working overtime to find appropriate vaccines to offset the resilient coronavirus; their contribution is being silently hailed by Indians, putting scientists at par with armed forces. Teachers and doctors, who too stepped up during the pandemic are placed 3rd and 4th in the trustworthiness index," says Amit Adarkar, CEO, Ipsos India.

Ipsos has unveiled findings of its Global Trustworthiness Index 2021, a 28-country survey among 19,570 respondents, globally.

With regard to most untrustworthy professions, India's list on the Untrustworthiness Index 2021 mirrors the global list on Untrustworthiness Index 2021. All the stories they weave are not so make believe for the average person -- politicians, government ministers and advertising executives are least trusted.

The findings are based on an Ipsos online survey conducted between April 23 and May 7, 2021. The survey was conducted in 28 countries around the world, via the Ipsos Online Panel system in Argentina, Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, China, Colombia, France, Germany, Great Britain, Hungary, India, Italy, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, the Netherlands, Peru, Poland, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, and the US.

The headline index results for this year are based on the full 28-country sample while trend results looking back to previous waves of the survey focus only on the 22 markets which have featured in all three waves of the survey.

The results comprise an international sample of 19,570 adults aged 16-74 in most countries and aged 18-74 in Canada, Malaysia, South Africa, Turkey and the US.

IANS