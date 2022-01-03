Bikaner (Rajasthan): Union Minister of State and senior BJP leader Arjun Ram Meghwal on Monday accused Samjwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav of equating Muhammad Ali Jinnah, Mahatma Gandhi, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. Meghwal in an exclusive interview to ETV Bharat said that those who make such remarks will never be accepted by the country.

"Jinnah did the work of breaking the country, got it partitioned, and now some people still compare Jinnah with Patel and Gandhi. The people of the country will give a befitting reply to this," said Meghwal.

Lauding the development work done by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adiyanath and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Meghwal said that he was confident that the people of Uttar Pradesh will once again elect the BJP to power in the state.

"Development has been ushered in Uttar Pradesh under the leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the way Prime Minister Narendra Modi has taken the development work of Yogi ji ahead in Uttar Pradesh, it is certain that the people of Uttar Pradesh will once again elect a double engine government," said Meghwal.

Also Read: Jinnah row: Read books again, Akhilesh to detractors; UP minister suggests narco test for ex-CM

The Union Minister also said that the construction of Ram temple was done by the decision of the Supreme Court and the way Kashi has been restored to the way it was described in the scriptures should be appreciated.

As for the Congress's decision to make district presidents as vice-presidents of BISuka (Twenty Point Program Committee) in Rajasthan, Meghwal said that there is a "government of misrule" in the state.

On the question regarding the elections in Uttar Pradesh amid rising Covid-19 cases, he said that it is a matter of the Election Commission.