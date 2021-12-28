New Delhi: Atal Rankings of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) 2021 will be virtually announced by the Minister of State for Education, Dr. Subhas Sarkar tomorrow.

ARIIA, a joint initiative of the Ministry of Education and All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), ranks institutions in India offering higher education based on parameters such as innovation, startup and entrepreneurship development in students as well as the faculty.

"India is constantly improving on Global Innovation Index (GII) ranking and has now moved upward to 46th position in 2021 from 81st in 2015. We have also emerged as world’s third-largest startup hub but still we have huge scope for improvement," AICTE Chairman Prof. Anil Sahasrabudhe said, regarding the upcoming announcement of rankings.

Compared to 2020, 2021 saw a total of 1,438 institutions (including all central institutions such as IITs, IIMs, and IISc's) participating in the ranking process, compared to last year, when only 674 such institutions had taken part in the ranking process.

This is also a four-fold increase compared to the first edition. "The first edition of the ARIIA was launched in 2018 and it has given huge impetus for developing innovation ecosystem in our HEIs" Chief Innovation Officer of Ministry of Education, Dr. Abhay Jere said.