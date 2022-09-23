New Delhi: Hailing the nationwide crackdown against the Popular Front of India (PFI), Kerala Governor Arif Mohammad Khan on Friday clarified that he will perform his responsibility as a Governor in taking action against PFI.

He claimed that no strong action was taken against the organization till the recent past. "As a Governor I will perform my responsibilities. They (PFI) are very active in Kerala," said Khan. He also said that the members of the organization chopped off a professor's hand in Kerala.

Khan was in the national capital to participate in the book launch ceremony of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Viswas (Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks) published by the Information and Broadcasting Ministry.

Praising Narendra Modi's bold decisions for India's overall development, Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Friday said that Modi has ensured development with people's participation. "The Prime Minister ensured development with people's participation which has also strengthened the democratic system," said Khan.

The Governor said that Prime Minister took a bold decision in making laws over triple talaq. "People will understand the benefit of bringing laws against triple talaq after a few years," said Khan. He said that Modi has taken bold decisions in empowering women, marginalized sections of society, and economically weaker sections.

Commenting on the book, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said that this publication is an embodiment of the vision of Prime Minister Modi for a new India and the perspective he presents in pursuit of the philosophy of Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Viswas. "Prime Minister Modi presented to our nation a new pursuit of taking our country to its well-deserved destiny," said Naidu while hailing the developmental initiative of Narendra Modi. The book Sabka Sath, Sabka Vikas, and Sabka Viswas is a compilation of Modi's 86 speeches from India and across the globe during one year period from 2019-20.