Ranchi (Jharkhand): The Argora police arrested Amit Kumar Manjhi and Subhash Chel, who stole Rs 1.81 crore to be deposited in different ATMs across Ranchi. According to police, during the interrogation, the arrested accused confessed that they are supposed to deposit Rs 1.81 crore money in different ATMs across the city, but they stole it and lost more than Rs 1 crore in betting. Later, they said they escaped with the rest of the money.

Meanwhile, on a tip-off, the Argora police arrested bookies Atul Sharma and Sanoj Thakur, who took Rs 60 lakh from Amit Kumar Manjhi and Subhash Chel, for betting. The Ranchi police team arrested the duo while conducting raids in Bihar and Bengal. Rs 60 lakh has been recovered from them after their arrest.

Also Read: 5 held in Crime Branch raid on betting den in Ujjain, 4 kg gold; 18 lakh cash seized

After the interrogation, the Argora police of Ranchi said the money stolen was for online betting being conducted by a Dubai-based company. After stealing money from the ATM, both the accused Amit and Subhash contacted Atul Sharma, a bookie, who was a history-sheeter for betting and the trio together betted Rs 1.11 crore in betting, but lost all the money. Police seized the accused mobile after details of the betting were found to have been sent through WhatsApp messages.

Atul Sharma, a resident from Ginji of Ghoshi police station area located in Jehanabad, Bihar, who was presently residing in the quarters of South Railway Colony located in Chutia was booked during the investigation for using the stolen money of CMS Company on betting. Similarly, the second accused, Sanoj Thakur, a resident of Anandpur, in Chutia, said that he is in contact with a person from Delhi through whom he used to invest money in betting, but the kingpin resides in Dubai.

Also Read: Refrain from advertising online betting platforms: I&B Ministry to print, electronic, digital media

Ranchi SP Anshuman Kumar said, "Cash Management Service (CMS) Company put the responsibility of depositing money in 36 ATMs in Ranchi. But, the two CMS employees Amit Kumar Manjhi and Subhash Chel, who stole the money, put Rs 1.11 crore on betting. An FIR was registered in this case at the Argora Police Station by the CMS Company.