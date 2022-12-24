Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Police have filed a 501-page charge sheet against lady blackmailer Archana Nag in the honey trapping case. The charge sheet was filed before the court of Junior Magistrate of First Class 3, Bhubaneswar. The case was pertaining to the complaint made in the Nayapalli Police Station by film producer Akshay Parija.

The charge sheet has been submitted against Nag under various sections of the IPC and the I-T Act. The Commissionerate Police will submit supplementary charge sheet against Nag after completion of the investigation, officials said.

Notably, Archana Nag was arrested based on the police complaint by Shradhanjali Behera, who had accused her of engaging women in the sex racket. Odia film producer Akshya Parija too had filed a police complaint against Nag and Behera accusing them of demanding extortion money of Rs 3 crore from him.

Earlier Odisha Police had seized assets worth Rs 30 crore from one Archana Nag who was recently arrested for allegedly honey trapping and blackmailing several people, including politicians and those from the film industry. Archana Nag's husband is also allegedly involved in her illegal activities. As per reports around 15 girls were involved in the racket which allegedly blackmailed and honey-trapped rich and influential people including politicians with the threat that their intimate pictures would be released to the public.

The investigations also revealed that over 50 persons were targeted by Nag's associates. Police have seized two pen drives, allegedly containing the objectionable videos and two mobile phones from the possession of the woman.

The accused's luxury lifestyle also came to the fore during investigations. As per reports, Archana along with her husband, owned a fleet of vehicles, four pet dogs and a horse, bungalows, a farmhouse etc.

Police sources said Archana and her husband Jaga Bandhu were in possession of some objectionable video clips of these rich businessmen and political leaders and had been continuing to blackmail them. The accused used to target high-profile people like politicians, ministers and film producers and extort money from them by levelling allegations against them.

A case was registered against Archana Nag on October 2 at Khandagiri police station. Her modus operandi was she first very cunningly developed friendships with the victims. She then called them to her house and got intimate with them. She then recorded intimate videos through secret cameras and later blackmailed the victims, who were from influential backgrounds.