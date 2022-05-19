Aurangabad: After the public meeting of AIMIM and Akbaruddin Owaisi, the tomb of Aurangzeb in Khultabad has become a topic of discussion. The Archaeological Survey of India Wednesday has decided to keep the tomb closed for tourists for the next five days to prevent any untoward incident. The visit of Akbaruddin Owaisi to Aurangzeb's tomb during his visit to Khultabad has heated up the atmosphere in the state due to the role of political parties.

MNS district president Sumit Khambekar said, "Now, why is the Tomb of Aurangzeb in Khultabad in Maharashtra?" Due to some rumors circulating on social media, the social atmosphere in Khultabad is becoming unstable and a large police contingent has been deployed near Aurangzeb's tomb. Initially, the tomb will remain closed for five days and further decisions will be taken on whether to open it or not depending on the situation.

Meanwhile, special patrols have been launched with some armed police.

Read: Raj Thackeray booked in Aurangabad for 'provocative speech'