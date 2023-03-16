Ajmer (Rajasthan): The second number general coach from the locomotive side of the Aravali Express derailed in the Ajmer district of Rajasthan on Thursday. However, no casualty was reported in the mishap. The accident took place between Mangliyawas and Kharwa railway stations. The accident relief train, along with technical staffers, was rushed to the spot after the message about the train coach derailment was conveyed to the railway control room. Two wheels of the train had jumped the rail. The technical team put the derailed coach back on track. Thereafter, the train resumed its onward journey.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM) Rajeev Dhankad, along with other senior officials, was camping at the spot. A team comprising officers has been constituted to probe into the incident. It has been learnt from sources that two wheels of the second number general coach from the locomotive side jumped the track. The driver applied the emergency brake when a bull came in front of the speeding train.

Aravali Express operates between Bandra Terminus and Sriganganagar. Commotion prevailed inside the train compartment when the driver applied the emergency brake to stop the train. The passengers heaved a sigh of relief when the situation was brought to normalcy. A headquarter level inquiry committee led by Deputy Chief Security Officer has been formed to find out the reason behind the derailment.

Also read Bihar: Thirteen wagons of goods train derail in Rohtas; freight traffic affected

The rail traffic remained disrupted for two hours due to the derailment. Mysore-Ajmer Express was stranded at Beawar station for about an hour. Officials from the North Western Railway Divisional were on their toes after receiving the information about the derailment. After a lot of effort, the technical team was successful in putting the general coach back on the rail.