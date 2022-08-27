Hyderabad: SOT Madhapur, Ramachandrapuram police have arrested Mohammad Ashraf Baig of Tolichowki an Arabic tutor for buying drugs in Goa and selling them at a higher price in Hyderabad. He lost his way since he was accustomed to luxurious life and turned into a drug peddler.

Cocaine worth Rs 3.92 lakhs, a two-wheeler, and two iPhones were seized from him. Baig contacted Jude alias Chris, a Nigerian who ran a Goa-based drug racket. After buying cocaine from him he would sell it at a 4 times higher price in the city.

The police nabbed him with cocaine near ICRISAT. He was released in June this year but he started the business of drug trafficking again. After buying a huge amount of cocaine in Goa, he brings it to the city to sell it. A case has also been registered against drug suppliers Jude and Ashraf Beg.

Cyberabad CP Stephen Ravindra congratulated the team of Madhapur SOT Inspector Shivprasad who played a key role in the arrest of the accused.