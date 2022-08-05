New Delhi: The Union Government on Friday said that it accorded the Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) or in-principle approval for procurement of military equipment worth Rs 1,83,778 crore since 2020-21.

"In the period 2020-21 to 2022-23 (till June 30), 59 AoNs amounting to Rs 1,83,778.34 crore have been accorded and 91 contracts amounting to Rs 1,19,045.3 crore have been concluded," Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt said in Lok Sabha on Friday via a written reply.

Replying to a question relating to issue of defence procurement, Mos Bhatt said that “Capital acquisition of defence equipment is carried out as per provisions of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP).

The DAP-2020 lays down the timelines for completion of acquisition activities." Further, the activities are regularly monitored so as to ensure finalisation of proposals and conclusion of contracts expeditiously,” he added.

