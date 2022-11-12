Varanasi: The appointment of Shankaracharya to Sharda Peeth and Dwarka Peeth has resulted in a war of words among the Kashi Vidvat Parishad officials. On one hand, Kamalakant Tripathi, general secretary of Kashi Vidvat Parishad, has announced his support considering Shankaracharya's appointment, Professor Vashisht Tripathi, President of Kashi Vidwat Parishad and general secretary Prof Ram Narayan Dwivedi have termed general secretary Kamalakant Tripathi, who made such a claim in the whole matter, as fake. They alleged that Kamalakant Tripathi is a self-proclaimed general secretary. The dispute has resulted in the appointment being put on hold following a petition filed in the Supreme Court.

For the uninitiated, after the death of Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati, who was the Shankaracharya of Sharda and Dwarka Peeths, his disciple Swami Kaul Mukesh Saraswati was appointed as the Shankaracharya of Sharda Peeth and his other disciple Swami Sadanand Saraswati as the Shankaracharya of Dwarka Peeth.

General secretary of Kashi Vidvat Parishad Prof Kamalakant Tripathi and Bharat Dharma Mahamandal, Kashi Vidwat Parishad member Pandit Parmeshwar Dutt Shukla gave a joint statement on the matter on Friday saying that Pujya Brahmalin Shankaracharya Jyotish and Dwarka Sharda Peethadhishwar Swami Swaroopanand Saraswati had written a will during their lifetime that Jyotish Peethadhishwar Pujya Shankaracharya Swami Shri Avimukteshwarand Saraswati Ji Maharaj and Dwarka Peethadhishwar Pujya Shankaracharya Swami Sadanand Maharaj will be appointed to the posts.

General Secretary of Kashi Vidvat Parishad Prof Kamalakant, said, "Now those who are raising objections on the post, they do not know about the book Mathamanyaman by Adi Shankaracharya. Hundreds of Shankaracharyas were made self-proclaimed. Now again, some people want to separate Kashi Vidvat Parishad and Bharat Dharma Mandal by disputing the post of Shankaracharya."

In response, Kashi Vidvat Parishad Jyotish Badrikashram Peeth termed the entire announcement as baseless. General Secretary of Kashi Vidvat Parishad Professor Ramnarayan Dwivedi said that some people were indulging in false propaganda. Regarding the selection of Shankaracharya, Kashi Vidwat Parishad has invited some saints and discussions are being held on the basis of Mathamnaya Mahanushasan. Apart from this, all other information is false and part of misleading propaganda. Kashi Vidvat Parishad respects the decision of the Supreme Court and has kept itself aloof from the dispute in this regard.

President of Kashi Vidwat Parishad Padmabhushan Prof Vashishtha Tripathi said that legal action will be taken against those who misuse fake letter pads in the name of the organisation. A letter will be written to Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and action will be taken with the help of the local administration.